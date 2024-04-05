Hess (NYSE:HES) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.23.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES opened at $156.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.45 and a 200-day moving average of $146.78. The company has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.27. Hess has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

