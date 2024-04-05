Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HTBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $8.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $499.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $10.22.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 6,944 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $61,940.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,501 shares in the company, valued at $914,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 5.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

