Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLF shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Herbalife from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Rodica Macadrai purchased 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $48,179.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,385.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rodica Macadrai bought 5,175 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $48,179.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $118,385.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Johnson bought 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $498,120.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 801,644 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 132,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 523.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 177,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,851 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,664 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

