Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on HP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.8 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 71,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.