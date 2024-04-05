Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HPGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.63.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 71,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HP opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.73. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HPGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

