HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 41.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of HEICO by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.54. 76,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,895. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $153.63 and a 52 week high of $200.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.43, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,953,559.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on HEI

HEICO Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.