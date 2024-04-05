Hedera Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $3.51 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion and approximately $52.89 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00066694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00025215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00010546 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00016115 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,559 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,719,597,559.471962 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.10328008 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $52,628,691.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

