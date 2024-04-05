Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.95.

TSE HWX traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 218,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,183. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$5.76 and a one year high of C$8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.88.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7601586 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$76,968.00. In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. Also, Director Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$76,968.00. Insiders sold a total of 366,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,587 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

