Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) Director Sells C$157,200.00 in Stock

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) Director Chandra Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total value of C$157,200.00.

Chandra Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Chandra Henry sold 10,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$76,968.00.

TSE HWX traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$8.42. 643,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.76 and a 52-week high of C$8.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. The business had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.7601586 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on HWX. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.95.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

