Head-To-Head Survey: PLDT (NYSE:PHI) vs. NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

PLDT and NextPlat are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

PLDT has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLDT and NextPlat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLDT $3.79 billion 1.35 $479.05 million $0.88 27.03 NextPlat $11.71 million 2.46 -$9.16 million ($0.22) -7.00

Analyst Recommendations

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PLDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PLDT and NextPlat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLDT 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares PLDT and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLDT 12.61% 20.61% 3.77% NextPlat -12.72% -9.41% -7.87%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.3% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PLDT beats NextPlat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc. provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment. The company also provides fixed line telecommunications services; business infrastructure and solutions; intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services; and information and communications infrastructure for Internet-based services, e-commerce, customer relationship management, and information technology (IT) related services. In addition, it offers managed IT outsourcing, Internet-based purchasing, IT consulting and professional, bills printing and other related value-added, and air transportation services; distributes Filipino channels and content services; and provides full-services customer rewards and loyalty programs. Further, the company engages in the sale of mobile handsets, broadband data routers, tablets, and accessories; and operation of mobile virtual network and cross-border digital platforms. Additionally, it provides gaming support services; mobile internet and broadband, and voice services; domestic leased lines; alternative messaging solutions, such as over-the-top services, social media, and messenger application; inbound roaming and other services; mobile prepaid and postpaid services; and fixed wireless broadband services. The company was formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company and changed its name to PLDT Inc. in July 2016. PLDT Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, the Philippines.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

