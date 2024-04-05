Head-To-Head Survey: Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) versus CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF)

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) and CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and CellaVision AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics -2,169.07% -901.79% -121.11% CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lucid Diagnostics and CellaVision AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 2 0 3.00 CellaVision AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 195.73%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than CellaVision AB (publ).

74.0% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of CellaVision AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and CellaVision AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $2.43 million 18.48 -$52.67 million ($1.27) -0.73 CellaVision AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CellaVision AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats CellaVision AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc., a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

About CellaVision AB (publ)

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells digital solutions for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, which automatically capture digital images of cells from blood smears and body fluid preparations; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears. It also offers CellaVision Peripheral Blood Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of peripheral blood smears; CellaVision Advanced RBC Application, which enables to perform comprehensive examination of red blood cell morphology; CellaVision Body Fluid Application that enables laboratories to automate, standardize, and simplify morphological examination of body fluid preparations; and CellaVision Remote Review Software, which removes restrictive geographical constraints from the smear review process. In addition, the company provides CellaVision Server Software that creates a single streamlined workflow within one or multiple testing sites; CellaVision Proficiency Software, a cloud-based software designed to help laboratory managers assess, monitor, and promote staff competency in cell morphology; CellaVision CellAtlas, which combines a series of mini lectures with an extensive cell image library; and CellaVision VET that offers digital solutions for medical microscopy in the field of hematology. Further, it offers reagents to identify cell and tissue morphology, parasites, and bacteria in diagnosing various diseases; and instruments, including RAL SmearBox, RAL Stainbox, and RAL Stainer. The company sells its products to hospital and commercial laboratories. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

