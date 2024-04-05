Head-To-Head Comparison: Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) vs. Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF)

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safran and Archer Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safran N/A N/A N/A $3.76 60.08 Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$457.90 million ($1.73) -2.49

Archer Aviation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safran, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safran N/A N/A N/A Archer Aviation N/A -129.17% -88.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Safran and Archer Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Safran and Archer Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safran 0 0 0 0 N/A Archer Aviation 0 0 5 0 3.00

Archer Aviation has a consensus target price of $9.60, indicating a potential upside of 123.26%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Safran.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Safran shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Archer Aviation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts. The Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems segment provides landing gears and brakes; nacelles and reversers; avionics, such as flight controls and onboard information systems; security systems, including evacuation slides and oxygen masks; onboard computers and fuel systems; electrical power management systems and related engineering services; and optronic equipment and sights, navigation equipment and sensors, infantry, and drones, as well as offers MRO services and sells spare parts. The Aircraft Interiors segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft seats for passengers and crew; cabin equipment, overhead bins, class dividers, passenger service units, cabin interior solutions, chilling systems, galleys, electrical inserts, and trolleys and cargo equipment; and cabin and passenger solutions, such as water distribution equipment, lavatories, air systems, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems. Its products and services are used in civil and military aircraft, and helicopters. Safran SA was founded in 1896 and is based in Paris, France.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

