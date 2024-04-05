Head-To-Head Comparison: Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) versus Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Anglo American’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Lithium N/A N/A -$97.85 million ($0.73) -19.25 Anglo American $30.65 billion 1.15 $283.00 million N/A N/A

Anglo American has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Lithium.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Lithium N/A -51.57% -25.78% Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Sigma Lithium and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anglo American has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sigma Lithium and Anglo American, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Anglo American 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sigma Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.20%. Anglo American has a consensus price target of $20.09, indicating a potential upside of 51.85%. Given Sigma Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigma Lithium is more favorable than Anglo American.

Summary

Anglo American beats Sigma Lithium on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

