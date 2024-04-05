HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Get HCI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HCI Group

HCI Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. 17,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,638. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $121.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 36.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at HCI Group

In other news, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total transaction of $391,063.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,512,936.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjay Madhu sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.72, for a total value of $391,063.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,936.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,061 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,128. 25.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth $8,558,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HCI Group by 859.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 160.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group during the first quarter worth $5,815,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in HCI Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,633,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCI Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.