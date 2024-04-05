HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $11.77 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $14.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.15.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 406,335 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,402,000 after buying an additional 642,494 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,195,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,673 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,542,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,364,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.