HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Atossa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Atossa Therapeutics stock opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $263.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.20.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 449,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 101,690 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

