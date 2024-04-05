HC Wainwright Raises Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Price Target to $12.00

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Femasys’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FEMY. Jonestrading increased their price target on Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Femasys in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of FEMY opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -3.00. Femasys has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $4.75.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Femasys had a negative return on equity of 119.80% and a negative net margin of 1,329.10%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Femasys will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Femasys by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 232,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Femasys by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Femasys during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Femasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

