HC Wainwright Cuts Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM) Price Target to $9.00

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Carisma Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ CARM opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 651.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,726 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 311,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 238,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $67,000. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases. The company's clinical and pre-clinical programs include CT-0508 and CT-0525 targeting HER2 overexpressing tumors; and CT-1119, a CAR-Monocyte for mesothelin overexpressing solid tumors.

