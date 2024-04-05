HC Wainwright Comments on Neptune Digital Assets Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:NDA)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Neptune Digital Assets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. The consensus estimate for Neptune Digital Assets’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
Neptune Digital Assets Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock opened at C$0.38 on Friday. Neptune Digital Assets has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 44.12, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.75.
About Neptune Digital Assets
Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.
