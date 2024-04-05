HC Wainwright Comments on Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Gain Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gain Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of GANX stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.45. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The company has a market cap of $58.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 947.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 44,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 30,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Scott Riley bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of allosteric therapies. Its lead drug candidate, GT-02287 for the treatment of GBA1 Parkinson's disease is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. Its drug discovery platform Magellan identifies novel allosteric binding sites on disease-implicated proteins and exploits untapped opportunities, by pinpointing pockets that cannot be found or drugged with current technologies.

