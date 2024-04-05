HC Wainwright Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zevra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zevra Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

ZVRA stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.81. Zevra Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

