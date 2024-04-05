HC Wainwright Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genprex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will earn ($2.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.37). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genprex’s current full-year earnings is ($9.93) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genprex’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Get Genprex alerts:

Genprex Price Performance

Shares of GNPX opened at $2.99 on Friday. Genprex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $5.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

About Genprex

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNPX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genprex in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Genprex by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Genprex by 43.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Genprex in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.