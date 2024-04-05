Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $78.75

Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.75 and last traded at $78.75, with a volume of 33362 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.42.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $208.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.24 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth about $17,272,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,098,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hawkins by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,318 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 26,066.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 167,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 138,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,508 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

