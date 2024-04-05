Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.4 %
Invesco QQQ stock traded up $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.59. 21,283,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,607,227. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.30.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
