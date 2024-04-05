H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FUL. Vertical Research initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.20.

NYSE FUL opened at $77.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total transaction of $265,063.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Muhammad Shahbaz Malik sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $1,067,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,693 shares of company stock worth $2,353,357. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

