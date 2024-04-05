Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30. 1,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Guild in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Guild Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $912.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.82 million. Guild had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. Equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guild by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 446,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guild by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Guild by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares during the period. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Stories

