Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VERA. Raymond James raised Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ VERA traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.31. The company had a trading volume of 62,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Vera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vera Therapeutics news, Director Maha Katabi sold 340,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $13,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,793,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,156,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,471,009 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,598 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

