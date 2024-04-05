Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) PT Raised to $5.00 at JMP Securities

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $101.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 147.22% and a negative net margin of 847.24%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,496,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 221.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,213,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,777 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Gritstone bio by 24.0% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,509,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gritstone bio by 453.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Gritstone bio by 740.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,060,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 934,149 shares during the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

