Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $6.86

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFSGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.00. Grifols shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 460,431 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols Stock Up 3.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

About Grifols

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

