Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $6.86

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $7.00. Grifols shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 460,431 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Grifols alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grifols

Grifols Stock Up 3.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter.

About Grifols

(Get Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.