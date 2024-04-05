Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Shares Gap Up to $52.40

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.40, but opened at $56.00. Greenbrier Companies shares last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 277,502 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average of $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,719 shares of company stock worth $547,803 in the last ninety days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 846.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 216,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

See Also

