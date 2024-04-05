Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their underweight rating on shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPK. StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.44.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 35.66%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $1,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,817,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,359 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,084,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,281,000 after acquiring an additional 169,395 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,817,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 950,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

