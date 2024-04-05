Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stake Lowered by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAR. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 341.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,640.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.74. 132,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,753. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $22.78.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.