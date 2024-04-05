GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.68 and last traded at $39.35. Approximately 6,473,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 11,067,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 432.6% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth $270,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

