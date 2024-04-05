GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.
GrainCorp Price Performance
GRCLF stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. GrainCorp has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $5.68.
About GrainCorp
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than GrainCorp
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Estée Lauder on the Verge Of a Massive Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.