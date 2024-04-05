GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in March

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,600 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the February 29th total of 304,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 58.3 days.

GrainCorp Price Performance

GRCLF stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. GrainCorp has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $5.68.

About GrainCorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, animal fats, and used cooking oils and vegetable oils for animal feed purposes; handles, processes, and stores grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils.

