Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC) versus Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Financial Analysis

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Free Report) and Golden Arrow Merger (NASDAQ:GAMC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Braskem and Golden Arrow Merger, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braskem 1 2 2 0 2.20 Golden Arrow Merger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Braskem currently has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 145.78%. Given Braskem’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Braskem is more favorable than Golden Arrow Merger.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braskem -6.61% -77.04% -5.18% Golden Arrow Merger N/A -23.97% -7.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Braskem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Golden Arrow Merger shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braskem and Golden Arrow Merger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braskem $14.14 billion N/A -$917.24 million ($2.46) -4.22 Golden Arrow Merger N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Golden Arrow Merger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Braskem.

Summary

Golden Arrow Merger beats Braskem on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Braskem

Braskem S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins. This segment also produces and sells polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP); supplies electricity and other inputs to second-generation producers; produces and sells of PE, including the production of green PE from renewable resources; and produces and sells polyvinyl chloride and caustic soda. The United States and Europe segment produces and sells PP in the United States and Germany. The Mexico segment produces and sells ethylene, high-density PE, and low-density PE in Mexico. It also manufactures, sells, imports, and exports chemicals, petrochemicals, and fules; produces, supplies, and sells utilities, such as steam, water, compressed air, and industrial gases; and provides industrial services. The company was formerly known as Copene Petroquímica do Nordeste S.A. and changed its name to Braskem S.A. in 2002. Braskem S.A. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Camaçari, Brazil.

About Golden Arrow Merger

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring companies in the healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. is a subsidiary of Golden Arrow Sponsor, LLC.

