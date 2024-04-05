GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given New $136.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $128.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.18.

GoDaddy stock opened at $123.91 on Tuesday. GoDaddy has a one year low of $67.43 and a one year high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $99.23.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 59,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $6,589,068.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 394,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,599,518.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total value of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,234 shares of company stock worth $13,534,946. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 211,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after buying an additional 69,944 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in GoDaddy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

