Global Mofy Metaverse Limited’s (NASDAQ:GMM) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 8th

Global Mofy Metaverse’s (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 8th. Global Mofy Metaverse had issued 1,200,000 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Global Mofy Metaverse’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Up 10.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ GMM opened at $0.92 on Friday. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91.
Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile
