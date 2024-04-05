Global Mofy Metaverse Limited’s (NASDAQ:GMM) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 8th

Global Mofy Metaverse’s (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 8th. Global Mofy Metaverse had issued 1,200,000 shares in its public offering on October 10th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Global Mofy Metaverse’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Global Mofy Metaverse Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GMM opened at $0.92 on Friday. Global Mofy Metaverse has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $15.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91.

Global Mofy Metaverse Company Profile

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform.

