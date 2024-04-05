Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Given “Overweight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their overweight rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
GLBE has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.
Global-E Online Price Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 11.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the first quarter worth $688,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 110.7% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
