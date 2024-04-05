Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.77

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $97.77 and last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 230288 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GKOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glaukos from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Glaukos from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.30.

The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $436,041.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $10,682,744.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total value of $4,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,657 shares of company stock worth $22,151,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

