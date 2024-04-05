GFS Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

GFS Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,667 shares of company stock worth $116,186,189. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $12.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $780.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $747.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $644.13. The stock has a market cap of $741.99 billion, a PE ratio of 134.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $363.04 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

