GFS Advisors LLC Acquires 655 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 1.4% of GFS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.23.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $169.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,101,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,459. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $232.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

