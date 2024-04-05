GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of GFL stock opened at C$45.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.09. The stock has a market cap of C$16.41 billion, a PE ratio of -351.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.76. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$36.56 and a 12 month high of C$51.83.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.19). GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 1.2270169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

About GFL Environmental

In other news, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 9,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.85, for a total transaction of C$461,513.25. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

