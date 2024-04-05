Genfit’s (GNFT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 204.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Genfit Price Performance

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Genfit has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

Get Genfit alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genfit in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genfit by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Genfit by 29.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Genfit by 2,229.2% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.