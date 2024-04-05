General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 5.3% Higher

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $155.92 and last traded at $155.17. 4,967,152 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 6,503,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $168.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

