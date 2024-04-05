General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Price Performance

GE opened at $147.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.12. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.79.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

