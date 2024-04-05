General Electric (NYSE:GE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the conglomerate on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

General Electric has a payout ratio of 5.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Electric to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $6.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,483,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582,454. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $168.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.11 and its 200-day moving average is $131.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in General Electric by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,226,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,049,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 12,475.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

