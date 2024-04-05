General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) CEO Purchases $100,360.00 in Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.09 per share, with a total value of $100,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,648. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

General American Investors Stock Performance

GAM opened at $45.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $46.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAM. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in General American Investors during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General American Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in General American Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General American Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

