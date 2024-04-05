Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.28% from the company’s current price.

GNRC has been the topic of several other research reports. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.32.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Generac will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

