Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $634,700.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generac alerts:

On Thursday, February 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00.

Generac Stock Up 2.3 %

GNRC opened at $131.26 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.