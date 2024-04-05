Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) to Post FY2028 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Genelux in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a research note on Wednesday.

Genelux Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ GNLX opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Genelux has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $40.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 1,660.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after acquiring an additional 925,258 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the third quarter valued at about $8,211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 1,370.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 181,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genelux by 689.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 128,909 shares during the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genelux Company Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

