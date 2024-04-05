Geegoopuzzle 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $80,976.68 (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $236.88 million and approximately $80,976.68 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for $1.58 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Geegoopuzzle alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014028 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00021797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001532 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,733.24 or 1.00249905 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011597 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.82 or 0.00127417 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle Token Profile

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.58435962 USD and is up 6.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $83,359.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Geegoopuzzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geegoopuzzle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.